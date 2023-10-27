Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban confirmed by Fifa

NEWCASTLE MIDFIELDER SANDRO Tonali will miss the rest of the season for club and country after Fifa ratified a 10-month ban by Italian authorities for breaching betting rules.

Earlier on Friday, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said Tonali could feature in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Wolves as the club had not yet been officially informed of the ban. Advertisement Tonali’s agent has said his client, who joined Newcastle from AC Milan in July for around €63 million (£55m), has a gambling addiction.

“You make a decision at the time with the knowledge that you have,” he said. “We really liked him as a footballer. Tonali will also miss Italy’s defence of the European Championship should they qualify for the tournament in Germany next year. headtopics.com

Last week Juventus and Italy midfielder Nicolo Fagioli was handed a seven-month ban for breaching betting rules.

