Sam Moffett named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023

Sam Moffett, managing director and founder of Moffett Automated Storage Ltd, was named as EY Entrepreneur of the Year for 2023 at the annual awards ceremony held in Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow on Thursday evening. Mr Moffett, who also won the best emerging entrepreneur award, founded the company in 2017 to provide automated pallet storage and warehousing solutions to clients.

EY praised the “disruptive and dynamic business” for the cost, operational and sustainability benefits it offers to clients. Moffett Automated Storage Ltd is headquartered in Monaghan and employs 65 people. Mr Moffett is the son of Robert Moffett, co-founder of Combilift, and previously the driving force behind Moffett Engineering, the company synonymous with the success of the Moffet Mounty truck mounted forklift. He left school at 17 to join the family busines





