Sam Bankman-Fried denies knowing FTX money was missing, as he concludes testimony

“I don’t recall giving any direction,” Bankman-Fried said three times about the spending of FTX customer money before he concluded his testimony. Both sides rested their case before lunchtime Tuesday, with closing statements set to unfold on Wednesday.

FTX, which was valued at $32 billion at its peak, imploded spectacularly last year, leaving many customers unable to recover their deposits. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. If convicted, he could face what amounts to a life sentence.

The pileup of damaging testimony may have forced the FTX founder’s hand in testifying, a risky move for a criminal defendant. Taking the stand gave Bankman-Fried an opportunity to say that he never intended to defraud anyone and that his business decisions were made in good faith. But it has also allowed prosecutors to zero in on his past public statements and contrast them with what he did in private.

On Monday under cross-examination, Sassoon pressed Bankman-Fried about inconsistencies between his public statements and how he ran his crypto empire. He often insisted that he couldn’t remember much of what he had said publicly.

Sam Bankman-Fried, centre, founder of the crypto firm FTX, leaves Federal District court in Manhattan, on a previous court date. Photograph: Jefferson Siegel/The New York Times At one point, Sassoon asked Bankman-Fried if Adam Yedidia, a former FTX developer who testified at the trial, was lying when he said in court that Bankman-Fried had told him in the summer of 2022 that Alameda owed $8 billion to FTX customers.Sassoon then asked if Ellison, who ran Alameda and was at one point Bankman-Fried’s girlfriend, was wrong when she testified that she and Bankman Fried had conspired with others to misappropriate FTX customer money.“I didn’t,” Bankman-Fried said.

