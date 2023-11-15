Sally Hayden named journalist of the year at Irish Journalism Awards

Sally Hayden, who reports from Africa, named journalist of the year, with health editor Paul Cullen named news reporter of the year.
Conor Goodman, deputy editor (left) and Ruadhán Mac Cormaic, editor (right) of the Irish Times with the newspaper's category winners: (from second left) Paddy Logue representing The Irish Times digital team - digital innovation of the year; Seanín Graham - features (broadsheet/compact); Keith Duggan - arts journalism and criticism; Sally Hayden - foreign coverage and overall journalist of the year; Paul Cullen - news reporter; Shauna Bowers – young journalist; Enda O'Dowd - best video journalism; Justine McCarthy - columnist (broadsheet/compact); Malachy Clerkin - sports writer (broadsheet/compact). Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times, who reports from across the continent of Africa for the newspaper, has been named journalist of the year at the 2023 Irish Journalism Awards. Nine Irish Times journalists were honoured at Wednesday’s Irish Journalism Awards in Dublin’s Mansion House, walking away with 10 of the day’s 24 award
Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
RTENEWS: Irish citizens in Gaza may be allowed to exit into EgyptSome Irish citizens in Gaza are being notified that their names may be on the list allowed to exit into Egypt tomorrow through the Rafah crossing. Around 35-40 Irish citizens and their dependents have been trapped in the territory since the conflict escalated in recent weeks.
Source: rtenews | Read more »
RTEBUSİNESS: Irish Government approves €56m interim funding for RTÉTaoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that the Government has approved interim funding of €56 million for RTÉ, subject to conditions. This includes €16 million in interim funding along with €40 million next year.
Source: RTEbusiness | Read more »
Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »
RTENEWS: Irish citizens in Gaza may be allowed to exit through Rafah crossingSome Irish citizens in Gaza are being notified tonight that their names may be on the list allowed to exit into Egypt tomorrow through the Rafah crossing. Around 35-40 Irish citizens and their dependents have been trapped in the territory since the conflict escalated in recent weeks.
Source: rtenews | Read more »
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »