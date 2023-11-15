Sally Hayden named journalist of the year at Irish Journalism Awards

Sally Hayden, who reports from Africa, named journalist of the year, with health editor Paul Cullen named news reporter of the year.

Conor Goodman, deputy editor (left) and Ruadhán Mac Cormaic, editor (right) of the Irish Times with the newspaper's category winners: (from second left) Paddy Logue representing The Irish Times digital team - digital innovation of the year; Seanín Graham - features (broadsheet/compact); Keith Duggan - arts journalism and criticism; Sally Hayden - foreign coverage and overall journalist of the year; Paul Cullen - news reporter; Shauna Bowers – young journalist; Enda O'Dowd - best video journalism; Justine McCarthy - columnist (broadsheet/compact); Malachy Clerkin - sports writer (broadsheet/compact). Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Sally Hayden, who reports from across the continent of Africa for the newspaper, has been named journalist of the year at the 2023 Irish Journalism Awards. Nine Irish Times journalists were honoured at Wednesday's Irish Journalism Awards in Dublin's Mansion House, walking away with 10 of the day's 24 awards.

