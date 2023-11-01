Salaries to remain flat in 2024 - Morgan McKinley

In these sectors, professionals with significantly in-demand skills could potentially expect salary increases of up to 15%, underscoring the strong competition organisations will encounter as they seek to attract top talent in these areas.

A remarkable 72% of Irish employers admitted losing staff within the past six months, mainly due to struggles in competing with pay and benefits offered by competitors and unmet employee expectations regarding more flexible working arrangements.

Skills shortages have been a significant challenge, with 40% of employers struggling to find candidates with the right skills for their job openings. To address this, organisations are rethinking their hiring strategies and exploring alternative methods for identifying and nurturing required talent.

42% of employers are now encouraging their employees in Ireland to return to the office more frequently. The main motivations behind this shift include enhancing employee collaboration, strengthening company culture, and boosting overall performance.

However, the report says it's important to recognise that this status quo will not apply across all professional jobs.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Dublin Marathon organisers provide big update on how to enter 2024 raceThe 2023 marathon was a massive success despite the weather and organisers have released an update

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Bruce Springsteen 2024: How to get tickets and venues he's playing in IrelandThe Boss is back in Ireland next year after breaking his seven year absence from the country with three RDS show earlier this year - with him confirming four 2024 concert dates

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: 2024 Leinster SHC fixtures revealed as Carlow start with daunting Galway tripThe Leinster Council also confirmed that the provincial final will take place on Saturday, June 8 but will revert to a Sunday fixture in 2025.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Picture This to ring in 2024 at New Year’s Festival in DublinThe Irish band will celebrate the midnight moment and welcome 2024 with a bang from Dublin Castle

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: 'The best rock and soul party': Bruce Springsteen announces four Irish gigs for 2024Bruce Springsteen is on the way back to Ireland already! 'The Boss' will play at Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park, Cork’s Páirc Uí Caoimh and Dublin’s Croke P...

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Dublin Marathon still running off around 6,000 unused entriesPreferential early entry expanded to help improve overall women entry for Dublin Marathon in 2024

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕