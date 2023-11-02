Sainsbury's sees 2023 profit at upper half of guidance

"Strong trading momentum has continued in recent weeks and we are confident heading into the peak trading period," it said. For the 28 weeks to September 16, it said its underlying pretax profit was £340m, the same as in the same period last year and ahead of analysts' average forecast of £335m.

Sainsbury's' second quarter like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 6.6%, having been up 9.8% in the first quarter.

