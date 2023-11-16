Sacked British Home Secretary Highlights Lack of Women in Power

The recently sacked British home secretary was the latest in a long line of mediocre-to-really-terrible women to rise high in the Tory Party. UK prime minister Rishi Sunak knew exactly what he would get if he appointed Suella Braverman as home secretary - but he did it anyway. And on Monday he sacked her. Photograph: Phil Noble/PA Wire politicians, one is reminded of the truism that we will only have equality when there are as many mediocre women in power as there are mediocre men.

There aren’t nearly as many of those women yet but it’s hard to keep averting one’s eyes. Braverman became the latest exhibit when she was fired from the British home secretary’s job on Monday, leaving Westminster’s four great offices of state without a woman. Braverman, still only 43, persistently lived down to her billing as a bright aggressive populist, with zero team spirit and the temperament of a toddler

