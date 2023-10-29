Sabita Thanwani: Tributes paid to 19-year-old student murdered in London

reports, Sabita’s was found with serious injuries at her student flat in Arbour House, on Sebastian Street in London on Saturday morning.Police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with Ms Thanwani’s assault and murder. He remains in police custody.Her family issued an official statement which described her as their “angel”.

It read: “Sabita Thanwani was our daughter. Our angel. Her life, that we hoped would be long, was cut tragically short. “She was ripped away from those who loved her so very dearly; her mum, dad, brother, grandparents, extended family and friends.

“Sabita was the most caring and loving person we have ever known. She inspired us every day of her precious 19 years of life. Her mission was to help everyone. She was studying psychology at City University to make this happen. Her whole life was ahead of her, a life where her radiant smile and incredible heart could only spread warmth and kindness. headtopics.com

“In her short life, she helped so many. Sabita was pure and did not see bad in anyone, because there was no badness in her own awesome heart. We will never ever stop loving or missing our beautiful, irreplaceable Sabita. The girl that was an angel upon the earth is now an angel in heaven.”Helena Wadia, who is the host of the Media Storm Podcast, wrote: “Cannot stop thinking about #SabitaThanwani today. Another woman’s life lost.

Another Twitter user wrote: “Say her name, Sabita Thanwani #sabitathanwani, my heart is with her family during this heart breaking time.”By Sarah McKenna Barry‘This life is different’ – Saoirse Ruane’s mum shares positive updatePeople believe Gypsy Rose Blanchard never should’ve been sent to prison headtopics.com

Tributes pour in following the death of Prince PhilipWorld leaders and public figures have expressed their condolences for Prince Phillip after his death was announced this morning. Read more ⮕

Nottingham Panthers lead tributes to ice hockey star Adam Johnson after accidentAdam Johnson has passed away aged 29 following a freak accident while playing for Nottingham Panthers against Sheffield Steelers in the Challenge Cup on Saturday night Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars lead tributes after actor's sudden deathFormer Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice Hosenstein, has led the tributes for Matthew Perry as celebrities react to the Chandler Bing star's sudden death Read more ⮕

Kate Middleton wears green for the St Patrick’s Day parade in LondonKate Middleton wears green for the St Patrick's Day parade in London Read more ⮕

Inside Angela Scanlon's stylish London home with husband and daughtersThe Strictly Come Dancing and RTE star moved into the fabulous house back in 2019 and she has added some personal touches - take a look inside the pad for yourself Read more ⮕

Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts becomes fastest woman to run London Marathon with stoma bagAdele Roberts has become the fastest woman to complete a marathon with a stoma bag, after completing the London even on Sunday. Read more ⮕