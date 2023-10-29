Ryanair’s key advice so holidaymakers can ensure cheapest flight fare

If you’re heading away with the family over the remainder of the summer holidays, then you’ll probably do whatever it takes to avoid unnecessary stress.

While many families won’t mind the extra costs involved with third party planning, Ryanair has since advised that parents will get cheaper flights if they do the booking themselves. Speaking about the issues, Ryanair’s Dara Brady said: “OTAs continue to mislead passengers to believe that they are getting the cheapest price available by falsely advertising lower fares than the airline themselves.

With this huge potential markup, Ryanair is advising that travellers could save a lot of money by booking flights directly with their airline of choice. A spokesperson said there have been issued in the past with third parties booking flights for families, and using the wrong details for the booking – causing problems at the airport and in the case of a free flight change. headtopics.com

