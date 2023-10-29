Ryanair’s European Destination List Just Got A Lot Longer

The budget airline has announced details of two new routes and they’re also set to add winter services to five other destinations.As well as the two new routes, Ryanair will facilitate twice-weekly flights to Bologna, Seville, Athens, Murcia and Porto from October 2016.

European stocks fall on back of disappointing earnings
Irish index ends week slightly higher

Dundalk beat Bohemians to keep European hopes alive
Late goals from substitutes Paul Doyle and Daniel Kelly secured the three points for the home side.

League of Ireland: Derry City secure European football for 2024
Shelbourne's Jack Moylan scored a dramatic late winner as his hat-trick beats UCD

RTÉ Love/Hate Secures Major European Netflix Deal

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones included on Stars of Tomorrow list
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones have been included on Screen International's very prestigious Stars of Tomorrow list. Fair play.

Underdogs star is ticking off her holiday bucket list in style
Former Ireland international Méabh De Búrca has been touring the world since her retirement - but rarely goes anywhere without either watching or playing football.