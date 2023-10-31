Ryanair must pay £2 million over cancelled flights, UK court rules

The case is part of a long running dispute in which the budget airline is accused of using its market dominance over online travel agents. A London judge on Tuesday ruled that the Irish company must pay for the refunds made by the holiday service providers, including On the Beach Holidays, to customers for cancelled flights ...

