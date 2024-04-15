Ryanair Launches Future Flyer Academy to Train and Recruit Pilots in Ireland

Ryanair has launched a new programme which aims to train and recruit hundreds of pilots in Ireland over the next four years.
The scheme is in partnership with Irish-based and world-renowned international flight school, Atlantic Flight Training Academy , and will see over 400 aspiring pilots join the airline group as Second Officers by 2028. “Ryanair’s new Future Flyer Academy training programme shows our continued commitment to supporting, developing, and recruiting aspiring pilots for future positions as we take delivery of over 300 Boeing 737 MAX-10 aircraft over the next 10 years. Ryanair looks forward to growing the careers of many more AFTA pilot trainees through our new Future Flyer Academy over the years to come.”
“The new Future Flyer Academy will give successful applicants a clear path towards a long and rewarding career as a Ryanair pilot. Ryanair’s training department is recognised as the best in the industry and the partnership validates the quality of our training programmes and AFTAs role in shaping the future Captains of the skies. We look forward to welcoming future Ryanair Captains through our doors in AFTA.
Ryanair Future Flyer Academy Pilot Training Recruitment Ireland Commercial Pilot Licence Atlantic Flight Training Academy
Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Munster Face Tough Challenge Against English High-FlyerMunster prepares for a crucial European tie against a strong English team, with their backs against the wall. The match has all the elements of a classic Munster ambush, including a late withdrawal from a key player.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Italy probes Ryanair for potential abuse of positionItaly's competition regulator has opened a probe into Ryanair over a possible abuse of dominant position that caused 'serious and irreparable' damages to travel agencies, other airlines and passengers, Italy's Il Messaggero newspaper reported today.
Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »