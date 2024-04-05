Ryanair launches flash sale with mega savings on flights

With spring fully in swing and people looking to their summer holidays still a small bit away, Ryanair have launched another flash sale with mega savings on flights for the rest of the season. The budget airline is offering flights to sun-soaked sit-by-the-pool destinations, cultured city breaks and spots perfect for a short weekend away with friends and family. The flash sale is on now, but there are a few terms and conditions for those wishing to snag a cheap getaway.

Any prospective flyers will need to book their trip by Friday, April 5 and must travel between April 4 and the end of June. READ MORE: 'Compact' and 'spacious' Ryanair-approved cabin bag flying off the shelves for €12 Discounted flights from Dublin Airport include different cities in countries like The Netherlands, Spain, France, Italy, the UK, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Greece, Estonia and many more. Alongside these destinations, there is also a range of flights from Cork, Shannon, Kerry and Knoc

