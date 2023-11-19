Ryan Tubridy's downfall: the illusion shattered

Until June this year, nobody still working in traditional media in Ireland had nailed that contrivance of intimacy quite as effectively as Ryan Tubridy. And yet nearly five months on, compared with the havoc it precipitated – most of which had nothing to do with Tubridy – the sum of money involved does seem a slightly paltry hill of beans.

Seven Oireachtas committee hearings, an emerging €21 million hole in licence fee payments, 400 threatened jobs and a €56 million Government bailout later, this might all strike a casual observer as a tiny bit of an overreaction. But of course, it was never really about the amount of money involved. It was about what that money represented. The affair was Tubridy’s undoing because it demolished the illusion that was at the heart of his public persona. He was guilty of a sin from which there is no coming back; he lost his relatability





