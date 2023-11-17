Ryan Tubridy joins Virgin Radio as presenter

Ryan Tubridy, former host of the Late Late Show, has signed a new radio deal with UK station Virgin Radio. Starting on January 4, Tubridy will host a show from 10am to 1pm, Monday to Friday, following The Chris Evans Breakfast Show. He will also host a dedicated Irish weekend show that will be broadcast live from London and simultaneously on Dublin's Q102.

Despite not being well known to UK audiences, Tubridy is believed to be earning no more than €100k, a significant decrease from his previous salary as RTE's highest-paid presenter

