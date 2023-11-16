Ryan Tubridy joins Virgin Radio as presenter

Ryan Tubridy has announced he is joining Virgin Radio as a presenter. The former RTE Late Late Show host will make his station debut in early January. Tubridy will also host a dedicated Irish weekend show meaning he will be on air to audiences six days a week. Speaking about the move, Tubridy, 50, said: “I couldn’t be more excited to start this new chapter. New city, new stations, new beginnings.

It’s been a pleasure getting to know my new friends at Virgin Radio, all of whom have been warm, engaging and very entertaining. It will be great to be back on the radio in the UK and across Ireland. “And big thanks to the London Irish who have made me feel so welcome in recent weeks. On a personal note, this is a big day for my wonderful family who I hope to make proud, and also the people who advised me so well recently and got me to this momen

