Ryan Tubridy joins UK station Virgin Radio as presenter

Ryan Tubridy has confirmed his next career move after leaving RTE in August. The former Late Late Show host announced this morning that he is joining UK station Virgin Radio as a presenter. Speaking on the station, Tubridy confirmed he will begin a new show on January 4. The 50-year-old also said he will be relocating to London.

In an official announcement from Virgin Radio, the station confirmed Ryan will join the weekday on-air crew and head up the mid-morning show on Virgin Radio from 10am to 1pm Monday to Friday. Tubridy said in a statement: 'I couldn’t be more excited to start this new chapter with Virgin Radio. New city, new station, new beginnings. I love radio and what a joy to be following the legendary Chris Evans every morning! It’s been a pleasure getting to know my new friends at Virgin Radio, all of whom have been warm, engaging and very entertaining! 'And big thanks to the London Irish who have made me feel so welcome in recent weeks

