Ryan Family Prefers to Keep Their Close Relationship Sacred

Lottie, Bonnie, Babette, Rex and Elliotand their mum Morah Ryan are a tight knit family. Despite being the in public eye, the family say they prefer to keep their close relationship sacred rather than opting to take on entertainment opportunities as a family. They said that they have turned down the option of doing reality TV shows on them in the past.

The Ryan women have been photographed in a new shoot together for the Irish Independent's LIFE mag, and it is their first formal photographs together for a publication. “It was a very conscious decision,” Lottie said of the choice to evade a family-focused spotlight. “We’ve always very consciously not wanted to do family stuff.” “There’s always been a perception of The Ryans ,” she continued. “And it’s a narrative we always haven’t had control of. Our way of taking control of it was probably to remove ourselves from it. So, it was a very conscious decision that we never entertained family things, we turned down reality TV shows as a family, we just never…” Bonnie then added: “It was kind of to create, I guess, our own identities. That it wasn’t just seen as this unit — that we all have our own identities, and we all do our own thin

