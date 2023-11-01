Russian attack hits Ukrainian oil refinery, as Zelenskiy warns world expects success ‘too quickly’

“ has been extinguished. The situation is under control,” he said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that there were no reports yet of casualties as officials sought to gather more details of the destruction.Coalition considers exemptions to plans to time limit supports for Ukrainian refugeesThe refinery, which Mr Pronin said was not operating, has been attacked repeatedly since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine 20 months ago.

Mr Zelenskiy has previously rejected criticism, mainly from western sources, that the counteroffensive against Russia was proceeding too slowly, saying the war was not akin to a Hollywood movie set. The president applauded Ukrainian offensive moves that have restricted the operations of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, but he said no one should expect rapid success stories in repelling Russia’s 20-month-old invasion.

Vitaliy Barabash, the head of the military administration in Avdiivka, said the shattered eastern city was bracing for another wave of the attacks it had been withstanding since mid-October. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government on Wednesday said it will introduce mandatory registration of food export companies aimed at preventing abuses such as tax avoidance in the export of key agrarian goods.

An additional problem is the illegal concealment or delay of foreign currency proceeds on accounts outside of Ukraine. “The purpose of the pilot project is to create conditions for preventing abuses and violations of the law during the export of goods,” the government said.

