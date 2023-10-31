Russia says Kyiv behind pro-Moscow politician shooting

Russia's security agency, the FSB, said it had arrested a 46-year old Russian citizen who"on the instructions of Ukraine's security service" had coordinated the attack. The FSB also said he got a job at the sanatorium where Mr Tsaryov lived in order to scope him out ahead of the attack.

Citing unnamed sources, Ukrainian media had reported last Friday that Kyiv's security services were responsible for the attempted assassination. Mr Tsaryov, 53, was a pro-Russia politician in Ukraine's parliament before a 2013-2014 revolution swept a pro-European government to power in Kyiv.

