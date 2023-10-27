Running a marathon 'hugely demanding on the body'

The Dublin City Marathon takes place this weekend, 25,000 participants are expected to take part, But what actually happens to your body when you run a marathon? Andrea was joined by Professor Niall Moyna, Professor of Clinical Exercise Physiology and others to discuss...

The Dublin City Marathon takes place this weekend, 25,000 participants are expected to take part, But what actually happens to your body when you run a marathon? Andrea was joined by Professor Niall Moyna, Professor of Clinical Exercise Physiology and others to discuss...The Dublin City Marathon takes place this weekend, 25,000 participants are expected to take part, But what actually happens to your body when you run a marathon?

Read more:

NewstalkFM »

Sonia O’Sullivan: Running the Dublin Marathon and the muscle soreness like no otherMy first marathon was in Dublin, back in 2000, I ended up winning the women’s race Read more ⮕

Any Other Business: Hugo Boss falls foul of Dublin City CouncilEx-NIB boss gets OBE; the Irish and the Barclay brothers; Keith Wood’s cafe; NUJ at RTE staff meeting; log tables row Read more ⮕

Any Other Business: Hugo Boss falls foul of Dublin City CouncilEx-NIB boss gets OBE; the Irish and the Barclay brothers; Keith Wood’s cafe; NUJ at RTE staff meeting; log tables row Read more ⮕

Waste water not meeting EU standards in Dublin and Cork CityFifteen large towns and cities in Ireland, including Dublin and Cork, fail to meet EU standards for waste water treatment, the EPA has concluded. Read more ⮕

PIC: Piers Morgan Praises Dublin Hot Spot As He Parties Up A Storm In The CityThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Non-Irish citizens living in Ireland make up 12% of population, Census confirmsDublin City had the highest proportion of non-Irish citizens with 21 per cent, followed by Galway City at 18 per cent and Fingal at 17 per cent Read more ⮕