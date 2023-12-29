RugbySmarts Expands AI Video Analytics to Soccer, Hockey, and GAA

RugbySmarts, an Irish tech start-up backed by the IRFU, is expanding its AI-based video analytics to include soccer, hockey, and GAA. The company has raised over half of its €500,000 target in its first pre-seed funding round. It has partnered with Move 'N See, a French company that builds automated cameras for tracking the ball during matches.





