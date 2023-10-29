Rugby World Cup: Five things we learned from the final

RG Snyman and Jean Kleyn celebrate with their medals after South Africa's Rugby World Cup final victory over New Zealand. Photograph: James Crombie/InphoAs Jean Kleyn put it afterwards: “Rassie said it a few weeks ago: ‘It is a sign of a really good team if you win the matches you are not supposed to win’. Last week was definitely a match that we won in the last minute, at the death. I think today we earned it, quarter-finals we earned it.

It’s the toughest job in rugby, but between them officials should not be wrongly penalising Ardie Savea for not releasing before his attempted jackal, or missed the Faf de Klerk knock-on.head coach Ian Foster understandably had grievances over Sam Cane’s yellow card being upgraded, whereas Siya Kolisi’s wasn’t. But over a year on from Ireland’s series win, Foster was a bit churlish when commenting: “We got the same behaviour from that TMO that we got in the Irish series last year, same TMO.

Beauden Barrett’s 58th-minute try was the first they conceded in four finals. Maintaining the theme of every knock-out game bar the All Blacks’ facile semi-final win over Argentina, by every metric the losing team had significantly the bigger attacking output. Is this really how the game wants to go?South Africa’s Handré Pollard kicks a penalty during the final. headtopics.com

The outhalf kicked from three from three, including a 78th-minute match-winning penalty in the semi-final (as he did at the same point against Wales in Tokyo) and four from four in the final, compared to eight from 10 in his 22-point haul in 2019. Pollard has now landed his last 18 kicks in a row at the Stade de France, dating back to 2017!New Zealand captain Sam Cane looks on with team-mates after the defeat to South Africa.

This was the 12th defeat of Ian Foster’s reign, but after his last game in charge he said: “What’s the highlight? Probably today. We lost but as a coach you want your team on the big stage and to put their best foot forward which they did. We didn’t get the result in the circumstances that we had to adapt to, but I couldn’t be more proud. headtopics.com

