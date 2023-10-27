Rugby World Cup Final Preview with Brent Pope and John Robbie

Tomorrow night is the night - the night many thought Ireland may be competing for the Rugby World Cup, but alas the two Southern Hemisphere giants of South Africa and New Zealand will fight it out at 8pm in the Stade de France. John Robbie, former Irish international and radio host in South Africa and rugby analyst Brent Pope joined Kieran on The Hard Shoulder...

John Robbie, former Irish international and radio host in South Africa and rugby analyst Brent Pope joined Kieran on The Hard Shoulder...

Read more:

NewstalkFM »

Rugby World Cup final week failing to build expectation with France and Ireland missingLack of French involvement leaves this weekend’s final relegated to page 22 of the local press Read more ⮕

South Africa's Munster pair named on the bench for Rugby World Cup finalDecision to revert back to the 7/1 split that failed to prevent defeat against Ireland is a risk by the Springboks management for All Blacks showdown Read more ⮕

New Zealand v South Africa Rugby World Cup WAGs ahead of finalNew Zealand take on South Africa in a mouth-watering final and the wives and girlfriends will be there to support. Read more ⮕

World Rugby fixing major World Cup 'challenge' that frustrated many fansWorld Rugby has admitted it did not get it right with the 2023 World Cup seedings and pool stage draw, but he says there was a very clear reason for it. Read more ⮕

World Cup star Bundee Aki and Andy Farrell shortlisted for World Rugby awardsConnacht veteran Aki was one of the outstanding performers at France 2023 Read more ⮕

New Zealand v South Africa kick-off time, TV, stream information and moreNew Zealand and South Africa collide in the Rugby World Cup final Read more ⮕