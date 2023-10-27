Rugby World Cup: England edge to victory over Argentina in bronze final

ran out here, including Curry, who led the side out on his 50th cap. Curry has had a trying week to put it mildly but Borthwick was adamant that the flanker was desperate to play amid the furore surrounding allegations he was subjected to racially abusive behaviour. Despite boos for a number of his team-mates as the starting line-up was read out to the crowd before the match, Curry was loudly cheered by the England faithful.

Argentina worked themselves a foothold in the game by targeting Smith aerially and with no little success. On the first occasion he was beaten to the ball by Emiliano Boffelli, the second Smith gathered the ball but he was penalised for holding on and the Argentina right winger got his side on the board with a penalty in front of the posts.

Another Farrell penalty pushed England’s lead out to 13 but Earl’s try aside, they were clunky with ball in hand and were punished when Argentina’s scrumhalf Tomás Cubelli finished off an excellent try after the Pumas had broken down the left. If neutral French spectators had chosen to give England their backing last week on the basis that they were not the Springboks, it was clear that Argentina had their support here and Cubelli’s try – converted by Boffelli – was cheered to the rafters. headtopics.com

England were behind after Santiago Carreras slipped off tackles from Dan and Ellis Genge before evading Smith to run in under the posts but Argentina’s lead lasted a matter of seconds. Dan made immediate amends by charging down Carreras’s clearing kick from the restart and dotted down.

Things were not going to plan for Arundell, who did not touch the ball in the first half and gave away a penalty eight minutes into the second, enabling Boffelli to trim England’s lead to three. England were clinging on at this stage and needed an excellent tackle on the left by Steward and a fine turnover by Earl to preserve their slender advantage. headtopics.com

Read more:

IrishTimes »

