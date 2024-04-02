Rugby Star Robbie Henshaw Gets Married After Six Nations Win

Rugby star Robbie Henshaw tied the knot with long-term partner Sophie Marren shortly after Ireland’s Six Nations title win. The couple had a small gathering of family and friends, saying their vows at the five-star Cashel Palace Hotel in Tipperary. Sophie had ‘The Henshaws’ embroidered on her wedding dress in one of the first images to come from the ceremony, via social media.
We’ve taken a look back at some of Ireland’s biggest rugby star weddings throughout the last couple of decades: Rob Kearney Rob Kearney and Jess Redden wedded in 2020 meaning their ceremony was a lot more lowkey than your average sports star. Lockdown restrictions meant that a smaller do was forced but that didn’t stop the pair from hosting a lavish day with many of Ireland’s top rugby stars in attendance. Trump International, Doonbeg, held the party after the couple married in St Senan’s Church, Kilrus
