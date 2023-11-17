Rugby's Lack of Ball-in-Play Time and Diminished Role of Backlines

Why is world Rugby not fighting to create more ball-in-play time, to simply give us more rugby? We all want to be entertained and see more play. Can they not see the huge amount of time being wasted at scrums and lineouts? Only two of the seven playoff games at the World Cup had more than 40 minutes where the ball was in play. That means half of almost every match had no rugby being played.

Nothing! Can they not see that scrum penalties have created a bias towards forward play that has hugely diminished the role of backlines in the game, to the point that they have become part-time contributors to matches? The current laws, especially those surrounding the maul, unjustly and disproportionately empower forwards to dominate possession. International hookers now score far more tries than international centres. These laws allow coaches to tactically plan to win games without possession. Defence has become king, while attack is the jeste

