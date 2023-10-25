Rugby Journey of Oli Jager

OLI JAGER WASN’T sure about rugby at the start. His Dutch father, Harm, a former water polo international, took him down to Naas RFC near their family home in Kildare when Oli was nine. He hated it but his dad encouraged him to stick in there. Slowly but surely, Jager came to enjoy the game. It was handy in the years that followed that Harm was a qualified strength and conditioning coach, helping Oli to develop physically and impress as a back row.

Jager continued to play in first year at Newbridge College before he needed to switch to a boarding school for second year. That was when his mother, Therese, who hails from Kilcullen, had to move to Abu Dhabi for her job with Etihad. So it was that Jager – who was born in London – shifted to Blackrock College in Dublin, where his rugby journey continued. He slotted into the front row for the first time in third year due to an injury there but returned to the back row when he played for the Junior Cup team again in fourth year, helping Blacrock to a Leinster Schools title in 201

