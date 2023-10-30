Rugby Australia chairman refuses to quit after Eddie Jones resignation

THE CHAIRMAN OF Rugby Australia has said he will not quit following the resignation of coach Eddie Jones.

The former England coach’s departure just nine months into a five-year contract has been widely reported in Australia amid further speculation he is heading for a second spell in charge of Japan. Advertisement “I want to stay to deliver the 2027 World Cup in Australia. That has always been the big prize for Australian rugby.

McLennan played a key role in bringing Jones back for a second stint in charge of Australia, the 63-year-old replacing Dave Rennie just a month after being sacked by England following five wins in 12 Tests in 2022. headtopics.com

The failure to get out of the group stages for the first time came against a background of Jones denying he took part in an interview with the Japanese Rugby Football Union, both during and after the World Cup.

Eddie Jones reportedly resigns from Australia job after poor World Cup campaignThe 63-year-old former England boss was in charge of a disastrous World Cup campaign, which saw the Wallabies fail to reach the knockout stages for the first time in their history Read more ⮕

Eddie Jones quits as Australia head coachThe 63-year-old only signed a five-year contract in January. Read more ⮕

Eddie Jones quits as Australia coach after World Cup debacle63-year-old says he had agreed terms with Rugby Australia relating to his exit Read more ⮕

Premier League round-up: Eddie Nketiah hat-trick fires Gunners to easy winBrentford end Chelsea’s mini-revival - Philip Billing ‘s sensational 40-yard lob secures Bournemouth win over Burnley Read more ⮕

Eddie Nketiah scores hat-trick as 5-star Arsenal thrash Sheffield UnitedThe victory took Arsenal up to second place, two points behind leaders Tottenham. Read more ⮕

All Blacks 11-12 South Africa recap and result as Springboks retain World CupSouth Africa has retained the Rugby World Cup. Read more ⮕