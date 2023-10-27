– Ruby Rose Is Urban Decay’s “New Vice”

UD founder Wende said the above is what defines an Urban Decay girl and it’s certainly true of Ruby.actress has just been unveiled as a new brand ambassador for the beauty giant and it is the perfect pairing.

From Naked palettes to Revolution lipstick, UD has produced some cult products and Ruby is about to lend her badass cool-girl vibe to their upcoming campaigns. Chatting about her new role, Ruby said: “Urban Decay believes in supporting individuality and personal self-expression— two values I hold very dear— because everyone deserves the freedom to explore their personality and discover their true selves”.

Bold lip. Cool cropped haircut. Tattoo sleeve – we just want to be Ruby Rose ( or at least you know, channel her style). headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Too many large urban areas in Ireland not meeting EU wastewater standards, EPA report findsUisce Éireann must introduce new investment plan to ‘end pollution of our rivers and coastal waters from wastewater’ Read more ⮕

EPA’s Urban Waste Water Treatment report for 2022Over half of Ireland’s wastewater discharges are not meeting EU standards. That’s outlined in the latest EPA’s Urban Waste Water Treatment report. Spe... Read more ⮕

iPods sold as 'vintage' at Urban Outfitters leaving millennials horrifiedDuring the 2000s iPods were all the rage - before finally being discontinued last year - and now Urban Outfitters is capitalising on this nostalgia. Read more ⮕

Important: Urban Outfitters is selling shower wine holders, so drink up honeyWe love you, Urban Outfitters. Read more ⮕

Here’s who’s behind those dazzling urban art installations in The LibertiesYou'll love this! Any attempt to showcase how fantastic The Liberties is and all it has to offer — we're on board! Plus, there are prizes to win here too! Read more ⮕

Watchdog rules that ex-NatWest chief Alison Rose infringed Nigel Farage’s rightsRose said she did not share any personal financial information, but was “wrong to respond to any question raised by the BBC about this case”. Read more ⮕