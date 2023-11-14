RTÉ top earners face pay cuts as Director General announces pay cap

RTÉ top earners like Claire Byrne, Joe Duffy and Miriam O'Callaghan could be facing big pay cuts as Director General Kevin Bakhurst announced a €250,000 pay cap. In this new reform plan for the embattled broadcaster, it was declared that “no salary will exceed that of the Director-General. Mr Bakhurst confirmed when he took up the role that his salary would be €250,000 a year.

READ MORE: RTÉ set to get €56m bailout as fear mounts at troubled broadcaster over job cuts The strategic vision plan, called “A New Direction” came as the Government confirmed interim funding worth €56m to the broadcaster over the next two years. The €40m next year will be dependent on reforms implemented at the embattled broadcaster. One reform states that no person will be paid more than the Director General. The list of top 10 earners for 2021 showed that Ryan Tubridy (€440,000), Joe Duffy, (€351,000) Claire Byrne (€350,000), Ray D'Arcy (€305,000) and Miriam O'Callaghan, (€263,500) all earned over €250,000. Mr D'Arcy confirmed in June that his salary had decreased to €250,00

