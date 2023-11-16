RTÉ to receive additional funding as Government considers alternative funding options

Even those resolutely opposed to giving State funding directly to RTÉ indefinitely acknowledge that they face unpalatable choices between unappealing alternatives. The Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin, announced that RTÉ will receive an additional €10 million in funding this year and a conditional €40 million next year.

She stated that all options for funding the broadcaster into the future are being considered, including the recommendation to abolish the licence fee and replace it with direct funding from the Government

