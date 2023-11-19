RTÉ to offer golden handshake payments to staff

RTÉ bosses are planning to offer golden handshake payments worth up to two years’ salary in a bid to tempt 400 staff to leave. Staff earning more than €100,000 are set to be offered up to eight weeks’ pay per year of service in enhanced redundancy payments. RTÉ said this weekend that its planned voluntary exit scheme “will aim to particularly reduce the number of staff paid over €100,000″.

In total, there are 84 people employed directly by the broadcaster who have salaries of between €108,000 and €275,000





