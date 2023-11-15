RTÉ to Cut Jobs and Receive Additional Funding

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst announced plans to reduce the broadcaster's workforce by 400 people by 2028. This comes as the government provides an additional €56 million in funding to help overcome a short-term cash crisis. Bakhurst stated that despite the job losses and the need to close a €10 million gap in funding by 2024, RTÉ will remain a substantial organization.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: RTÉ top earners face pay cuts as Director General announces pay capRTÉ top earners like Claire Byrne, Joe Duffy and Miriam O'Callaghan could be facing big pay cuts as Director General Kevin Bakhurst announced a €250,000 pay cap.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: RTÉ Presenters Face Pay Cuts Under New Salary CapPresenters including Joe Duffy, Miriam O'Callaghan and Claire Byrne may face pay cuts if they renew their contracts at RTÉ. The new cap on salaries will mean that nobody at RTÉ can make more than its director general Kevin Bakhurst .

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

RSVPMAGAZİNE: RTE weather's Gerry Murphy warns that 'the intensity of rainfall is increasing'Met Eireann meteorologist and RTE broadcaster Gerry Murphy has said that rainfall is increasing in Ireland - which we have seen in some of the severe weather events in the country over the last few weeks

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: RTÉ crisis: no staff on more than €250,000 under new plan, with some presenters facing cutsMr Bakhurst has announced a new plan at RTÉ which includes no staff earning more than €250,000. The broadcaster is also planning to sell its Dublin 4 campus, estimated to make €100 million. The net cost of moving RTÉ from the Donnybrook campus would be between €100 million and €200 million.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: RTÉ director general has no plans for office revamp Kevin Bakhurst , the director general of RTÉ, discusses his plans for the broadcaster's office and the possibility of shrinking its footprint at its Donnybrook campus.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Leaked Abramovich documents raise fresh questions for Chelsea FC, RTÉ reforms to include salary capFresh insights into the financial affairs of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, including offshore transactions apparently associated with his former ownership of Chelsea Football Club, are contained in a huge cache of leaked documents shared by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) Paper Trail Media and 67 media partners including The Irish Times.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »