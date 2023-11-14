RTÉ to cap salaries and reduce workforce as part of new strategic vision

No one in RTÉ will be paid a salary exceeding that of the Director-General under a maximum pay cap that is being set as part a new strategic vision for the broadcaster, a staff meeting has heard. The organisation's new strategic vision says this pay cut will be delivered"as contracts expire... and by reviewing and reducing allowances". The plan, announced by Director General Kevin Bakhurst, also says the broadcaster is to continue to reduce the pay of RTÉ's highest paid presenters.

Mr Bakhurst said the plan will see RTÉ become a smaller organisation over the next five years, but the role it will play in Irish life will not be diminished. The organisation’s new strategic vision, published this afternoon, outlines how the workforce at the station will be cut by 20% - or 400 people - over the period. Forty positions will be cut soon, funded by the proceeds of sale of land on the Donnybrook campus in 201

