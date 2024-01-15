RTÉ's Dave Fanning initiates defamation case after his photo appeared in article about sexual misconduct trial of different broadcaster

RTÉ broadcaster Dave Fanning has initiated defamation proceedings over a website article concerning the trial of a different broadcaster over alleged sexual misconduct. The article, published on the MSN (Microsoft News) website and/or news aggregator on October 11th, 2023, featured a photograph of Mr Fanning under the headline ‘Prominent Irish broadcaster faces trial over alleged sexual misconduct’.

The accused person in the trial, who cannot be identified because he was acquitted of the charges, was not Mr Fanning





