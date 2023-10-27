RTE’S Centenary Went Down A Treat With Viewers Last Night

The 100 years commemoration of the 1916 Rising was a credit to all involved and RTÉ saved the best until last.

The live ‘Centenary’ production took place in Dublin’s Bord Gáis theatre last night and was broadcast to viewers to home. The High Kings, Imelda May, Jack L, Colm Wilkinson, Danny O’Reilly and Gavin James were just some of the recognisable names involved and judging by Twitter, it was a roaring success.

