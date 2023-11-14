RTÉ Presenters Face Pay Cuts Under New Salary Cap

Presenters including Joe Duffy, Miriam O'Callaghan and Claire Byrne may face pay cuts if they renew their contracts at RTÉ. The new cap on salaries will mean that nobody at RTÉ can make more than its director general Kevin Bakhurst. Joe Duffy, Claire Byrne and Miriam O’Callaghan will face salary reductions under the new cap as they negotiate new contracts, with the latest figures showing Duffy on €351,000, Byrne on €280,000 and O’Callaghan on €263,500.

The organisation’s new strategic vision says pay cuts will be delivered “as contracts expire and as we hire new people ... and by reviewing and reducing allowances”. RTÉ told €56m State bailout for next two years is ‘conditional’ on reform agenda. RTÉ plan ‘not about ripping the heart out’ of broadcaster, staff told, but Montrose mood is bleak. Mr Bakhurst told reporters on Tuesday evening that he has not yet spoken to the “handful” of people at the broadcaster earning more than €250,000

RTEBUSİNESS: RTÉ to cap salaries and reduce workforce as part of new strategic visionNo one in RTÉ will be paid a salary exceeding that of the Director-General under a maximum pay cap that is being set as part a new strategic vision for the broadcaster, a staff meeting has heard. The organisation's new strategic vision says this pay cut will be delivered"as contracts expire... and by reviewing and reducing allowances". The plan, announced by Director General Kevin Bakhurst , also says the broadcaster is to continue to reduce the pay of RTÉ's highest paid presenters. Mr Bakhurst said the plan will see RTÉ become a smaller organisation over the next five years, but the role it will play in Irish life will not be diminished. The organisation’s new strategic vision, published this afternoon, outlines how the workforce at the station will be cut by 20% - or 400 people - over the period. Forty positions will be cut soon, funded by the proceeds of sale of land on the Donnybrook campus in 2017

RTEBUSİNESS: RTÉ Plans to Reduce Staff Numbers and Cut CostsRTÉ plans to reduce staff numbers by up to 400 by 2028 through voluntary redundancy under a plan sent to the Government. The cost of this scheme is estimated to be in the region of €40 million. The strategic plan also includes reducing pay of top presenters and cutting operating costs. Upgraded technology and online content will be prioritised, while some services will be reduced and production will increase in other regions. The plan will have a direct impact on services, including the cessation of certain TV channels and the possibility of scrapping certain radio services.

