RTÉ Plans to Reduce Staff Numbers and Cut Costs

RTÉ plans to reduce staff numbers by up to 400 by 2028 through voluntary redundancy under a plan sent to the Government. The cost of this scheme is estimated to be in the region of €40 million. There is an aim to achieve 40 redundancies quickly and this will be funded by the proceeds of land already sold on the RTÉ campus. The strategic plan says RTÉ will continue to reduce the pay of its top presenters and will keep in place a 2023 pay cap.

The plan is also seeking to further cut operating costs by around €10 million next year. Upgraded technology, live and online content will be prioritised, in this plan. Some services are set to be reduced and there will be more production in Cork and in other regions in the years ahead. There will be a direct and immediate impact on services the plan says and the RTÉ 1 +1 and the RTÉ 2 +1 TV channels would cease. More content will be produced by the independent sector and services such as RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, RTÉ Pulse and RTÉ 2XM could be scrappe

