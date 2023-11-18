RTÉ Director General frustrated by Dee Forbes' silence on pay scandal

RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst expresses frustration over Dee Forbes ' silence on the Ryan Tubridy pay scandal . Despite signing a seven-year contract before the scandal, Bakhurst is not bitter or angry. Investigations revealed financial irregularities at RTÉ , leading to Forbes' resignation. Bakhurst has not spoken to Forbes but wants to hear her side of the story.





