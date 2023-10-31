Roy Keane wrong to suggest captaincy change at Manchester United says ex-star.

Speaking on Sky Sports Keane said: "The one thing I would do, after today having watched him again, I would definitely take the captaincy off him, 100 percent. I know it was a big decision to change the captaincy with Maguire, but Fernandes is not captain material."But ex-Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov disagrees. Speaking to Betfair he said: "If he is removed as Man United captain, then his performances will dip because it's disrespectful to him.

"When you're the captain and things aren't going well, you need to shout, and you need to be angry with the players around you. We know where he's coming from with all this, but I don't think the armband should be taken away from him.""It would be harsh if Erik ten Hag was to leave before Christmas. Who would replace him? Because the Man United hot seat isn't easy as we've all seen.

"If Man United win, it'll give them peace of mind for a while. I don't care how, but Man United must beat Newcastle. I'll back Man United to get an ugly win." said the ex-Bulgaria star. "Mason Mount hasn't started in the way that everyone expected him to. Man United spent a lot of money on him. He's a really talented player but at the moment it's not working, and he'll know that. Everyone does.

"When he makes mistakes, he must keep going. Man United paid a lot of money for him so he has to keep going and prove his worth. If he keeps going then it will pay off, the trouble is that it needs to pay off as soon as possible because the team are in a difficult position.

