Roy Keane urges Erik ten Hag to replace Bruno Fernandes with new Man Utd captain

Roy Keane believes Erik ten Hag needs to be ruthless at Manchester United and take the captaincy away from Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese playmaker was only appointed as the club's full-time skipper at the start of the season following the controversial decision to take the role away from Harry Maguire. Fernandes has been one of United's standout performers since joining the club.

However, his conduct has angered many with his petulant outbursts a regular part of his game. That was on show once again during United's hammering in the Manchester derby and Keane claimed Fernandes was the opposite of what he'd want in a skipper. headtopics.com

He said on Sky Sports : "The one thing I would do, after today having watched him again, I would definitely take the captaincy off him, 100 percent. I know it was a big decision to change the captaincy with Maguire, but Fernandes is not captain material.

"I think he's a talented player, but what I saw today, we've discussed this before, I was at Liverpool last year, his whinging, his moaning, constantly throwing his arms up in the air. It really isn't acceptable. headtopics.com

"It has to start somewhere and where do you make changes - manager? board level? It starts with that (the captaincy) because the manager is capable of doing that. Hold his hands up and say he got it wrong. Fernandes is a great player, but he's the opposite of what I would want in a captain."

Keane referenced Fernandes' display during the Anfield humiliation last term when Liverpool hit seven past United. That day the midfielder copped major criticism for his attitude with Keane among those to take aim. headtopics.com

