Roy Keane says Bruno Fernandes should be stripped off Man United captaincy

ROY KEANE INSISTED Bruno Fernandes should be stripped of the Manchester United captaincy after they were outclassed by Manchester City in a one-sided derby at Old Trafford.

While City laid down a marker in their Premier League title defence, United’s defeat was their fifth in just 10 matches this season and left them 11 points adrift of leaders Tottenham. Keane, who captained United from 1997 to 2005 during one of the club’s most successful periods, told Sky Sports: “After today, having watched him again, I would definitely take the captaincy off him.

Advertisement “I think he’s talented player, no doubt about it, but what I saw today…his whinging, his moaning, his throwing his arms up in the air constantly, it really isn’t acceptable. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 29, 2023 Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, insisted United were still “on the up” despite being comprehensively outplayed by City. headtopics.com

Manager Ten Hag nevertheless put a on brave face on what proved a chastening afternoon for the club’s fans.

