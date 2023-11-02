Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus weighs on on Casement Park and all-island debates

He continued: “What would the equivalent here be? If you couldn’t play it in the Aviva and they decided to do up (Croke Park), I know it’s big enough but say the money went in there and they got a bigger stand and they played the Euros there but after that there weren’t any games, would that be kind of similar?

“I don’t know. I probably don’t know enough about it either, because I haven’t read into it enough, so what I’m saying might be based on limited enough knowledge. “But that would be my thinking on it now. The stadium would get built, we’d have a few international games there, which is brilliant, but then after that the GAA ends up with a nice new stadium and there is no real benefit to football after that.

“If there is definite benefit to football after it, then I would be for it. But I haven’t done enough research to know if there is. “Again, people will look at it as a sectarian thing but it’s nothing to do with that, it would be the same if they were doing up Ulster’s rugby pitch for us to play there.

“It would be exactly the same if they were to put money in there, because then rugby would benefit in the long-term and football doesn’t.As for the idea of there being one national team on the island representing both north and south, as well as an all-island league, Mannus believes it would be to the detriment of Northern Irish football.

“In terms of an international set-up, there would be more players from Ireland squad that are in it now that would end up in the team than (players from) Northern Ireland,” he said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Ahead of his final game, Alan Mannus reflects on a glittering careerAlan Mannus will call time on his career when Shamrock Rovers take on Sligo Rovers in Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Alan Mannus: Stephen Bradley is 'by far the best' manager I have played underAlan Mannus has lavished his Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley with praise ahead of the veteran goalkeeper's retirement.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: The signs that showed 16-year-old Gavin Bazunu was destined for big thingsGavin Bazunu's technical qualities weren't the only things that impressed Alan Mannus, when the pair linked up together at Shamrock Rovers in 2018.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Kiladangan captain says teammates 'got thrown under the bus' by Tipp manager Liam CahillAlan Flynn says ‘absolutely ridiculous’ county squad selection drove Kiladangan to victory.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Green Brigade banned from Celtic Park as club extend suspension to home matchesThe move comes after incidents including the group’s co-ordination of a display showing solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Northern Ireland to host Republic at Windsor Park in Women’s Nations LeagueRivals will meet on Tuesday, December 5th in Belfast

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕