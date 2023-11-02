Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus weighs on on Casement Park and all-island debates

He continued: “What would the equivalent here be? If you couldn’t play it in the Aviva and they decided to do up (Croke Park), I know it’s big enough but say the money went in there and they got a bigger stand and they played the Euros there but after that there weren’t any games, would that be kind of similar?
“I don’t know. I probably don’t know enough about it either, because I haven’t read into it enough, so what I’m saying might be based on limited enough knowledge. “But that would be my thinking on it now. The stadium would get built, we’d have a few international games there, which is brilliant, but then after that the GAA ends up with a nice new stadium and there is no real benefit to football after that.
“If there is definite benefit to football after it, then I would be for it. But I haven’t done enough research to know if there is. “Again, people will look at it as a sectarian thing but it’s nothing to do with that, it would be the same if they were doing up Ulster’s rugby pitch for us to play there.
“It would be exactly the same if they were to put money in there, because then rugby would benefit in the long-term and football doesn’t.As for the idea of there being one national team on the island representing both north and south, as well as an all-island league, Mannus believes it would be to the detriment of Northern Irish football.
“In terms of an international set-up, there would be more players from Ireland squad that are in it now that would end up in the team than (players from) Northern Ireland,” he said.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕
Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕