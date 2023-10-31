Ross Corrigan dreams of Olympics homecoming with his cousin Leona Maguire

The Fermanagh rower never picked up a golf club himself - the lure of the water eventually proved stronger than his devotion to Gaelic Football. But Corrigan is close to being in the Ireland team with Leona at Paris 2024 after qualifying the men's pair boat with fellow Enniskillen competitor, Nathan Timoney, at the recent World championships.

"For me, then, it was 'I want to make Tokyo'. I was a bit young for it and it didn't work out that way. That was the first time I really thought about it." "Between watching Gary and Paul (O'Donovan) win the silver medal, which was a real boost for the sport, and watching Leona come back with Lisa from the Olympics, that was a real motivator for me to try to make it for the next time," he said.

Qualifying the boat was made more special by the presence of his parents, Enda and Yvonne, and his younger brothers Ben and Don and sharing the celebration with them. "People would always say to you when you were younger, when you're maybe winning an Irish championship, that they might see you in the Olympics one day. It has become more real, that's the brilliant part about it."

Corrigan hails from just outside of Enniskillen, a few miles from Kinawley, whereas his rowing partner comes from Enniskillen town. Yet it was only in the past year that they began to row together as Ireland seniors.

"We went back into pairs, there was a bit of rotation and myself and Nathan were one of the last combinations they tried," the 24-year-old explained. "We just seemed to click.

