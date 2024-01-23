Roscrea's Population Decline and Protest Against Asylum Seekers

The population of Roscrea in 1841 was 9,000. Today it is 5,542. Residents of the north Tipperary town protest against the housing of asylum seekers in Racket Hall hotel. Last year, Tipperary County Council conducted a survey on the need to tackle vacancy and dereliction in the town center.





Minister O'Gorman won't visit Roscrea amid ongoing protestMinister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has said he has no plans to visit Roscrea in Co Tipperary where a protest is ongoing over plans to accommodate asylum seekers in a former hotel. The Minister will instead meet with councillors and TDs to discuss concerns about pressures on services in the town.

Protesters Doubt Viability of Community Hotel for Asylum Seekers in RoscreaPeople protesting in Roscrea express doubts about a Government plan to establish a replacement community hotel for asylum seekers in the town, stating that the town's facilities are already at capacity. The closure of a hotel to accommodate asylum seekers has sparked controversy.

Woman who filmed porn with garda insists she's 'not racist' after protest against asylum seekersCarla O’Connor, who once filmed a porn with a garda, denies being racist after participating in a protest against male asylum seekers in Co Mayo. She claims to have turned her life around and is now a truck driver, but is facing online abuse and accusations of bigotry.

Ireland's Hopes for 2026 World Cup Qualification DwindleThe FAI faces the reality of reduced financial support and a decline in the national team's ranking as Ireland's chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup diminish.

Reviewing the Themes of 2023A review of 2023 reveals some of the themes that preoccupied this column during the year: the decline and fall of Stephen Kenny, Manchester City’s Treble (and alleged scandals) and the ups and downs of “Rorschach striker” Darwin Nuñez.

IMF Official Warns Central Banks to Move Cautiously on Interest Rate CutsGita Gopinath, the first deputy managing director of the IMF, warns that central banks should be cautious about cutting interest rates due to the potential flare-up of inflation caused by market expectations of looser monetary policy. Inflation is expected to decline less sharply this year due to tight labour markets and high services inflation in various regions.

