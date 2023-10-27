Rosanna Davison has been spotted in our favourite Penneys boots

Similiar to a pair of Chloé Susanna studded ankle boots retailing between €950 and €1000, it was safe to say that we were only delighted to have come across this dupe.
And now, one of Ireland’s top influencers, columnist and model Rosanna Davison, has been spotted in these exact boots.Teaming the look with a gorgeous floral top (also from Penneys) and a pair of River Island jeans, Rosanna is definitely serving us chic rainy day vibes.
Currently filling our wardrobe with these studded beauts in every colour! She told us that she'll be searching for looks that have "originality, individual flair and a splash of colour.
