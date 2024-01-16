Rory McIlroy's Collapse Allows Tommy Fleetwood to Win Dubai Invitational

Rory McIlroy will be hoping he got the early shanks, slumps and shakes out of the way. The four-time major winner looked a class apart when he got it going, at the Dubai Invitational. When it went wrong, though, it went badly wrong.In a tournament that was eventually won by Tommy Fleetwood, at -19, McIlroy raced to -11 after only 22 holes. He recovered from a quadruple-bogey 7, during his second round, to lead the field by two.

Fleetwood passed him with a 63, on Saturday, and the Ryder Cup teammates had a ding-dust Sunday battle.McIlroy carded seven birdies and two bogeys, heading to the 18th, in his final round and led Fleetwood by a stroke. The English golfer is one of the game's bestbut fate flipped in his favour as McIlroy imploded, first finding water off the tee, then three-putting from a starting position of two-feet from the hole. It wasTommy Fleetwood was presented the tournament on a platter, but he still deserves credit for going birdie-birdie to put that pressure on Rory McIlroy and win the da





