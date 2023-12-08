Rory Cowan to Join Dancing with the Stars

Irish actor and entertainer Rory Cowan, known for his role in Mrs Brown's Boys, will be joining Dancing with the Stars. Despite his age and health issues, Cowan is excited to participate and believes that dancing lifts the spirit.





