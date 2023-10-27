Rooney responds to Birmingham boos and being told to 'f*** off back to America'

Wayne Rooney has remained defiant after his first game as Birmingham City boss ended with boos from the terraces as his team slumped to defeat.

The former Manchester United hero has overseen back-to-back losses in his first two matches at the helm and it is clear that he already has some detractors at St Andrew's. After the Blues fell to a late 1-0 defeat away at Middlesbrough in his first outing as head coach, they were beaten 2-0 at home to Hull City.

Rooney's appointment at the Second City outfit has not been without controversy, especially given the popularity of his predecessor John Eustace. The previous incumbent of the hotseat in Brum had overseen a strong start to the season and he left with them sitting sixth in the Championship table. headtopics.com

Showing he had work to do to win over his critics, his latest loss was accompanied by jeers from disgruntled fans in midweek as the heat was turned up on Rooney and the club's US owners. In one instance, a Birmingham supporter told the new head coach to 'f*** off back to America'.

The remark was made as the ex-England captain made his way down the tunnel to a chorus of boos and chants of 'you're getting sacked in the morning' from the opposition fans. Clearly, Rooney is proving a divisive figure already at St Andrew's but it appears that the 37-year-old is eager to put things right. headtopics.com

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Birmingham's next fixture against Southampton, he sent a message to naysayers, telling Sky Sports: "Be patient. I get it, I understand. They parted ways with a very popular manager who did a good job in stabilising the club, so I understand a bit of frustration, of course I do.

